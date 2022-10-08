Multibaggers stock surges 4,845% in 3 years, Board approves rights issue

Multibaggers stock surges 4,845% in 3 years, Board approves rights issue3 min read . 10:34 PM IST
- Small-cap firm Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) operates in the consumer discretionary industry and has a market valuation of ₹82.82 Cr
Small-cap firm Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) operates in the consumer discretionary industry and has a market valuation of ₹82.82 Cr. The domain of road construction is HMPL's key expertise. In the country's highway construction initiative, HMPL has a highly contented clientele. A rights issue for up to Rs. 45 crore has been approved by the company's board of directors.
Small-cap firm Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) operates in the consumer discretionary industry and has a market valuation of ₹82.82 Cr. The domain of road construction is HMPL's key expertise. In the country's highway construction initiative, HMPL has a highly contented clientele. A rights issue for up to Rs. 45 crore has been approved by the company's board of directors.
On Friday, the company said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 07th October, 2022 at 12.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 601-A, Ramji House Premises CSL.,30, Jambulwadi, J.S.S. Road, Mumbai- 400002 have discussed and approved the following business: 1. The Board has considered and approved the offer and issue of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, on a rights issue to existing eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date to be decided later, for an amount not exceeding Rs. 45 Crores (Rupees Forty-Five Crores), in accordance with applicable laws, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (the "Rights Issue"). For the purposes of giving effect to the Rights Issue, the Board has constituted and authorized the Right Issue Committee to decide the terms and conditions of the Rights Issue, including the amount, instrument, issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing of the Rights Issue and other related matters."
On Friday, the company said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 07th October, 2022 at 12.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 601-A, Ramji House Premises CSL.,30, Jambulwadi, J.S.S. Road, Mumbai- 400002 have discussed and approved the following business: 1. The Board has considered and approved the offer and issue of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, on a rights issue to existing eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date to be decided later, for an amount not exceeding Rs. 45 Crores (Rupees Forty-Five Crores), in accordance with applicable laws, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (the "Rights Issue"). For the purposes of giving effect to the Rights Issue, the Board has constituted and authorized the Right Issue Committee to decide the terms and conditions of the Rights Issue, including the amount, instrument, issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing of the Rights Issue and other related matters."
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.'s shares ended trading on Friday at ₹82.50 a piece, up 1.23% from the previous close of ₹81.50. The stock had a total volume of 42,280 shares traded on Friday, which was lower than the 20-Day average volume of 70,211 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹30.63 on July 5th, 2002 to the present market price, registering a multibagger return and an all-time high of 169.34% in the last 20 years. The stock price soared from Rs. 1.30 on October 13, 2017, to the amount it is now during the past five years, resulting in a massive multibagger return of 6,246.15% and an approximate CAGR of 141.41%. The stock price went up significantly from ₹1.65 on October 9, 2019, to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 4,845.45% and an approximate CAGR of 334.45%.
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.'s shares ended trading on Friday at ₹82.50 a piece, up 1.23% from the previous close of ₹81.50. The stock had a total volume of 42,280 shares traded on Friday, which was lower than the 20-Day average volume of 70,211 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹30.63 on July 5th, 2002 to the present market price, registering a multibagger return and an all-time high of 169.34% in the last 20 years. The stock price soared from Rs. 1.30 on October 13, 2017, to the amount it is now during the past five years, resulting in a massive multibagger return of 6,246.15% and an approximate CAGR of 141.41%. The stock price went up significantly from ₹1.65 on October 9, 2019, to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 4,845.45% and an approximate CAGR of 334.45%.
The stock price went up from ₹20.80 on October 11, 2021, to the current market price during the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 296.63% and an approximate CAGR of 310.00%. The stock price has gone up from ₹26.95 on January 3, 2022, to the current price level on a YTD basis, representing a multibagger return of 206.12% so far in 2022. The stock price soared from ₹24.70 on April 11 to the current market price during the past six months, representing a multibagger return of 234.01%. Although the stock has lost 6.30% over the last month, it has gained 22.95% during the past five trading sessions. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 25.93% and a public shareholding of 74.07%.
The stock price went up from ₹20.80 on October 11, 2021, to the current market price during the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 296.63% and an approximate CAGR of 310.00%. The stock price has gone up from ₹26.95 on January 3, 2022, to the current price level on a YTD basis, representing a multibagger return of 206.12% so far in 2022. The stock price soared from ₹24.70 on April 11 to the current market price during the past six months, representing a multibagger return of 234.01%. Although the stock has lost 6.30% over the last month, it has gained 22.95% during the past five trading sessions. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 25.93% and a public shareholding of 74.07%.