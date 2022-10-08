Multibaggers stock surges 4,845% in 3 years, Board approves rights issue

On Friday, the company said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 07th October, 2022 at 12.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 601-A, Ramji House Premises CSL.,30, Jambulwadi, J.S.S. Road, Mumbai- 400002 have discussed and approved the following business: 1. The Board has considered and approved the offer and issue of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, on a rights issue to existing eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date to be decided later, for an amount not exceeding Rs. 45 Crores (Rupees Forty-Five Crores), in accordance with applicable laws, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (the "Rights Issue"). For the purposes of giving effect to the Rights Issue, the Board has constituted and authorized the Right Issue Committee to decide the terms and conditions of the Rights Issue, including the amount, instrument, issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing of the Rights Issue and other related matters."