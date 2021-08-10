Multibagger stock: 1 lakh turns 7.32 lakh in this metal stock in 3 months

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger stock 2021: Amid small-cap index scaling to its record high and other indices too participating in the market rally, year 2021 has seen a large number of multibagger stocks. However, in this list of stocks delivering more than 100 per cent return in one year not just include large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. This list of multibagger stocks 2021 In India includes SME stocks too. Its glaring example is Steel Strips Infrastructures shares. This metal stock has surged around 632 per cent in last three months as it soared from ₹4.42 per stock mark (close price at BSE on 11th May 2021) to ₹32.35 per stock levels today (at 9:45 AM).

Steel Strips Infrastructures share price history

This SME metal stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit today in the opening bell. In the last 5 trade sessions, this metal stock has shot up over 21 per cent as it went up from ₹26.70 to ₹32.35 levels in this period. However, in the last one month, this stock surged from 12.31 per stock levels to ₹32.35 — delivering multibagger return of around 162 per cent. But, in the last 3 months, the stock price shot up from ₹4.42 per equity share to ₹32.35 per stock mark — logging around 632 per cent rise in this period.

