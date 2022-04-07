Shares of Dwarikesh Sugar and EKI Energy Services surged in a weak market on Thursday, as the multibagger stocks started trading ex-dividend ahead of their record dates for the respective interim dividends. Dwarikesh Sugar shares rose over 5% to ₹145 apiece on the BSE whereas EKI Energy shares rallied more than 15% to ₹8,596 in early session.

Dwarikesh Sugar's board had approved an interim dividend of 200% i.e. ₹2/- per share on face value of ₹1/- per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. The record date for interim dividend is fixed as Friday, April 8, 2022 and the said dividend will be paid to all those equity shareholders whose name appear in the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners.

Similarly, EKI Energy Services had informed that its board has approved interim dividend of ₹20/- (i.e., 200%) per equity share of face value of ₹10/- for the financial year 2021-2022. The record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of aforesaid interim dividend shall be April 8, 2022, the company added.

Both Dwarikesh Sugar and EKI Energy shares have given multibagger return in a year's time as the sugar stock and the energy stock have skyrocketed more than 370% and 5,600% respectively during the said period.

