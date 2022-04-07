These 2 multibagger stocks surge ahead of record date for interim dividend

Dwarikesh Sugar's board had approved an interim dividend of 200% i.e. ₹2/- per share on face value of ₹1/- per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. The record date for interim dividend is fixed as Friday, April 8, 2022 and the said dividend will be paid to all those equity shareholders whose name appear in the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners.