Will 2025 belong to multi-cap, hybrid funds?
SummaryDiversified and hybrid funds have generally given a much better risk-adjusted return in economic downturns or during market corrections.
Multi-cap and hybrid funds seem to be catching investors’ fancy amid rising market volatility. The reason: In uncertain times, multi-cap and hybrid funds offer stability through diversification, unlike factor and thematic funds, which promise higher returns but are more vulnerable to market fluctuations, according to fund managers.