Multubagger debt-free stock is 71% away from 52-week-high: Should you buy?

The brokerage has claimed that “SIL has been consistently outperforming the industry’s growth rate, driven by its technological edge and established relationships with leading OEMs/clients in India and globally. After a dip in performance led by COVID-induced lockdown in Q2CY2020, the company’s performance has improved steadily, aided by a strong recovery in the automotive segment and industrial segment. Exports continue to do well and contributed ~16% to revenue in Q2CY22. We expect a robust performance by the company going forward, driven by normalisation of economic activity, improvement in content per vehicle, strong growth in the wind power and railways businesses, and launch of new products in the aftermarket segment. We expect its earnings to report a 33.6% CAGR during CY2021-CY2023E, driven by a 28% revenue CAGR and a 110-bps improvement in EBITDA margin from 17.5% in CY2021 to 18.6% in CY2023E. In terms of valuation, the stock is trading at a premium to its historical average at a P/E of 36x and EV/EBITDA of 23x its CY2023E estimates. Given limited upside and expensive valuation, we downgrade the rating to Hold with a revised PT of Rs2,800."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}