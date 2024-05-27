Multibagger stock to buy? Deven Choksey predicts big upside in Share India share price in one year
Multibagger stock to buy: Deven Choksey believes that Share India share price may go up to ₹2750 apiece in 12-month
Multibagger stock to buy: Share India share price has remained in base-building mode for the last three months. Share India shares peaked at around ₹2000 apiece after touching the lifetime high of ₹2,026 per share. Share India share price today is around ₹1550 per share, which means Share India stock price has corrected around 25 percent in the last three months. However, Deven Choksey believes that the brokerage stock is all set to come out of the base-building mode and deliver a significant return to the positional investors. The brokerage is optimistic that Share India share price may touch up to ₹2740 to ₹2750 apiece in the next 12 months, offering a promising potential return on investment.
