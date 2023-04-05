FPI shorts may be hit by dovish MPC

Market experts say that if the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) indicates a firm pause on key rate hikes after one more round on 6 April, shorts will scurry for cover. However, if the language is tentative, shorts will persist, and other factors such as crude oil prices and earnings performance will set the course. The MPC's commentary will assume significance, as the market has priced in a 25 basis point rate hike.