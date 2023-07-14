Big traders exit gaming stock Delta Corp as GST rates rise1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:07 AM IST
Six out of seven clients closed their large derivatives positions in Delta Corp. after the Indian GST Council raised GST rates on gaming and casinos.
Mumbai: Six out of the seven clients holding large derivatives positions in Delta Corp., a gaming and casino company, closed their positions following the 11 July Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting. The stock, which plunged 23% after the council decided to raise GST rates on gaming and casinos from 18% to 28%, prompted these clients to take immediate action.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×