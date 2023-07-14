Big traders exit gaming stock Delta Corp as GST rates rise

Analysts said it will be tough to determine the position held (long or short) by the six large clients. “The stock could see some 8-10% more downside before stabilising," said Chandan Taparia, derivatives head at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The Delta Corp. stock has fallen 23% from ₹247 apiece on 11 July to ₹189.50 a day later in response to higher tax on gaming. Manoj Vayalar, vice president, Religare Broking, however, said the increase in outstanding positions of futures contracts should not be seen as ‘mere shorting’ but as a ‘hedge’ by large funds ahead of the Q1 results. “The stock is nearing a triple bottom and should get support at ₹160 levels, which could be a good entry point," Vayalar added.