House registrations have surged in September with the number of housing units registered in Mumbai rising 39% on a yearly basis during the month, supported by lower stamp duty. Brokerage and research firm Edelweiss believes Mumbai housing sales will revive as the city opens up fully post-lockdown.

While matching the FY21 performance in absence of a stamp duty relief is a tall order, the brokerage believes the housing market is reviving nonetheless.

With the second wave subsiding, brokerage and research firm Edelweiss believes Mumbai realty sales would revive which in turn will particularly benefit Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Macrotech (Lodha) and Sunteck Realty.

The average ticket size in Mumbai in September rose 9% MoM to ₹13.6 million (down 16% YoY). This is more or less in line with the average ticket size of ₹13.4 million during CY19. According to Knight Frank, the share of houses ₹10 million and above increased to 49% in September, compared with 30% in April and 40% in June. This marks a reversal of a trend—from a rising share of affordable units, Edelweiss note said.

Once a laggard, the Nifty Realty index has risen nearly 140% in the past one year, far outpacing the Nifty 50 index, which has gained 60% during the period. Sentiment for the sector has furthermore been improved on signs of demand revival in the residential and commercial properties space.

Indian real estate market didn't perform for the last five years but it is showing a strong recovery in 2021 where the sector is bottoming out in terms of both volumes and prices.

The bullish momentum in the real estate space is seen as just a start of a fresh bull run after a decade of underperformance. India’s property market is rebounding after being in a down cycle for the last six years as a series of headwinds ranging from the pandemic, a bad-loan crisis and a surprise 2016 cash ban hurt demand for new houses and apartments.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

