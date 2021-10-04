Realty stocks to bet on amid expectations of Mumbai housing sales revival

The average ticket size in Mumbai in September rose 9% MoM to ₹13.6 million (down 16% YoY). This is more or less in line with the average ticket size of ₹13.4 million during CY19. According to Knight Frank, the share of houses ₹10 million and above increased to 49% in September, compared with 30% in April and 40% in June. This marks a reversal of a trend—from a rising share of affordable units, Edelweiss note said.