From Mumbai to mini-metros: India’s most valuable family businesses spread their wings
Mumbai stays the hub for India’s most valuable family businesses, but smaller cities are rapidly climbing the ranks, according to the 2025 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India list.
Mumbai remains the undisputed favourite for housing the headquarters of India’s most valuable family businesses, hosting 91 companies this year—a sharp rise from 65 last year, according to the 2025 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List, jointly released by Barclays Private Clients and Hurun India. But Tier 2 cities are grabbing attention as they steadily step into the spotlight, the report noted.