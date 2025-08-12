A report in June by Julius Baer and EY noted that family offices are increasingly partnering with foreign counterparts and funnelling capital into portfolio management schemes (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIFs). For many, growth assets now make up more than half of their allocation, with startups, AIFs, private credit, and private equity/venture capital (PE/VC) offering high returns, diversification, and exposure to emerging sectors. Real estate avenues such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) are also being tapped for added diversification.