Mumbai-based Cliqtrade Stock Brokers buys 10% more stake in Asit C Mehta
- Cliqtrade has completed an additional 10% stake acquisition of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd, to now hold 37.19% and has established itself as a Co-Promoter
Mumbai-based Company Cliqtrade Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd promoted by the founders of Pantomath Financial Services Group, has acquired a significant stake in Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd (ACMFS), a listed firm on the bourses. Cliqtrade has completed an additional 10% stake acquisition of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd, to now hold 37.19% and has established itself as a Co-Promoter.
