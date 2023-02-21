Mumbai-based Cliqtrade Stock Brokers buys 10% more stake in Asit C Mehta

On the acquisition of shares and way forward, Madhu Lunawat, Pantomath Co-Founder and Director of ACMFSL said “ In less than a decade from our inception we have emerged as a leading financial conglomerate focusing on mid-market segment. 100+ successful initial public offerings, the launch of our AIF, merging our PMS with ACM is in line with our diversification plans and is to accentuate offerings and augment what the combined entity can achieve across financial services be it investment banking, wealth and fund management, institutional outreach, stock broking besides others"