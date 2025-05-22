Mumbai-based DII buys stake in Zee Media Corporation. Share price edges higher

Zee Media Corporation share price traded higher on Thursday after the company announced that its promoter group entity, a Mumbai-based domestic institutional investor (DII), has acquired a stake in the company. Zee Media shares gained as much as 2.62% to ₹14.88 apiece on the BSE.

AUV Innovations LLP, Zee Media Corporation’s promoter group entity, has purchased 32 lakh equity shares of Zee Media Corporation, representing 0.51% stake in the company, in two tranches, through on-market transactions. The total value of the shares purchased is approximately ₹4.9 crore.

“...we wish to inform you that we, AUV Innovations LLP, have acquired 2,40,000 shares on 16th May, 2025 and 29,60,000 shares on 19th May, 2025 of Zee Media Corporation Limited by way of on-market purchase of shares,” Zee Media Corporation said in a regulatory filing on May 22.

On May 16, AUV Innovations LLP acquired 2.40 lakh Zee Media shares, aggregating to 0.04% equity stake in the company, worth ₹34,82,928.

Subsequently, it also acquired 29.60 lakh shares of Zee Media Corporation worth ₹4,54,77,440, raising its total stake in the company to 0.51%, holding a total of 32,00,000 shares.

Prior to these transactions, AUV Innovations LLP did not hold any shares of Zee Media Corporation, according to the regulatory filing.

Zee Media Corporation Shareholding Pattern As per the latest shareholding pattern of Zee Media Corporation as on 31 March 2025, promoters held 1.62% stake in the company, while the remaining 98.38% stake is held by public shareholders.

Zee Media Share Price Performance Zee Media share price gained 5.5% in one month, while the stock is down 24% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the past one year, Zee Media shares have gained 5%, while it has risen 76% in two years. However, Zee Media share price has delivered multibagger returns of 180% in the past five years.

At 2:55 PM, Zee Media Corporation share price was trading 0.69% higher at ₹14.60 apiece on the BSE.