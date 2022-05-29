Mumbai-based housewife turned stock trader shares her success mantra

Sharing her early experience in trading, Dhamankar says that it took at least a year or two to gather a full synopsis of the stock market. "I had set a very small goal initially for me as this was new for me and my family. And making a regular income from trading was also new to us. So, I was not ready to take a risk with any big amount. I began trading with small targets like ₹2,000 to ₹3,000. In the beginning, if I made ₹5,000 in a day, I used to shut the terminal".

