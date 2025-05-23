This Murugappa Group stock is down 38% from its peak. But why are investors turning bullish again?
Madhvendra 6 min read 23 May 2025, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryTube Investments stock rebounded after Q4 results, as long-term growth plans in EVs, CDMO, and new contracts offset near-term headwinds in core businesses
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Shares of Tube Investments of India, a Murugappa Group company, fell 4.6% on 15 May after the company announced its March quarter results. But the stock quickly bounced back, recouping all its losses over the next two trading sessions. It touched ₹3,230 on 19 May, but has cooled off since.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story