MUMBAI : The board of Tube Investment of India Ltd (TIIL) has approved raising ₹350 crore from Azim Premji Trust and SBI Mutual Fund, the Muruguppa group company said Thursday.

The company will allot shares to both the entities, which do not belong to promoter or promoter group, on preferential allotment or private placement basis, TIIL said in a stock exchange filing.

Azim Premji Trust will get 27.33 lakh shares worth ₹200 crore, while SBI Mutual Fund's two schemes SBI Focused Equity Fund and SBI Magnum Midcap Fund will get 15.03 lakhs share and 5.46 lakh shares worth ₹110 crore and ₹40 crore respectively. Both entities will get shares at ₹731.70 apiece.

An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) will be held on 21 December to seek approval from the shareholders for the allotment.

In August, Tube Investment and CG Power entered into a securities subscription agreement for acquiring a 56.61% controlling stake in the latter via a combination of investment around ₹700 crore.

Tube Investments will get 64.25 billion shares at ₹8.56 apiecfor a total of ₹550 crore. This will give Tube Investments a 50.62% stake in CG Power.

Tube Investments will also be allotted 17.52 billion warrants, convertible to an equal number of shares within 18 months from the date of allotment, for Rs150 crore. After the conversion of the warrants, the Tube Investments stake in CG Power will grow to 56.61%.

Tube emerged the successful bidder following a Swiss challenge bidding process, which was initiated by the lenders to CG Power and Competition Commission of India also approved the deal.

At the end of March 2019, CG Power’s debt stood at Rs2,485.5 crore, according to its annual report. Bankers to the company include State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Corporation Bank, Canara Bank, ICICI Bank and IDBI Bank.

At 12.33 pm, Tube Investment was trading at ₹822.40 apiece on BSE, down 1.58% from its previous close while benchmark Sensex fell advanced 0.14% to 43,889.20 points.

