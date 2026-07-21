Muted Debut! Alpine Texworld share price lists at ₹105, same as IPO price

Alpine Texworld IPO Listing: Alpine Texworld share price made a muted debut in the Indian stock market today, 21 July, as it got listed at ₹105 apiece on NSE and BSE, same as its issue price.

The listing underperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). Alpine Texworld IPO GMP stood at ₹1 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of ₹106 — a premium of just 0.95% to offer price.

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Alpine Texworld IPO Subscription Status Alpine Texworld's IPO attracted muted investor interest on the final day of bidding, with the public issue being subscribed 1.40 times overall. Demand was led by Retail Investors, whose reserved portion was subscribed 1.53 times. Meanwhile, both the QIBs and NIIs categories were booked 1.09 times each.

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The issue received bids for 1.68 crore shares as against 1.20 crore shares on offer.

Alpine Texworld IPO Details The public issue of Alpine Texworld was available for bidding from 14 July, 2026, to 18 July, 2026, while the basis of allotment for the issue was finalised on July 17, 2026.

The ₹126.25 crore IPO is a 100% fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares and does not include an OFS. The company has set the price band at ₹100-105 per equity share.

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Alpine Texworld intends to utilise the net proceeds to set up a new weaving unit at its proposed Manufacturing Unit 3 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to enhance its grey fabric production capacity. The company also plans to use the funds for the prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, with the remaining amount earmarked for general corporate purposes.

For retail investors, the minimum application size is one lot of 142 shares, translating into a minimum investment of ₹14,910 at the upper end of the price band.

The issue allocation has been divided with 70% reserved for retail investors, 29% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 1% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

D&A Financial Services is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.

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About Alpine Texworld Founded in February 2016, Alpine Texworld Ltd is engaged in the dyeing and processing of fabrics, with a focus on manufacturing high-quality textile products.

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The company operates two manufacturing units equipped with specialized dyeing and finishing facilities, enabling it to offer a diverse range of fabrics to garment manufacturers and traders. Its installed production capacity stands at 6,000 metric tonnes of cotton and blended yarn annually.

Alpine Texworld also operates 112 high-speed looms that manufacture denim, suiting, shirting, and ready-for-dyeing (RFD) fabrics, catering to a wide range of customer requirements.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.