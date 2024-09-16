Muted Debut: Kross shares lists at ₹240 on NSE and BSE, same as IPO price

Kross Limited manufactures trailer axles and safety-critical parts for M&HCV. The company reported a significant profit increase in FY 2024. Its IPO, launched at 228-240 per share, was heavily subscribed but listed at the IPO price of 240 on the stock exchanges.

Pranati Deva
Published16 Sep 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Kross IPO Listing
Kross IPO Listing

Kross IPO listing: Shares of Kross made a muted debut on the bourses today. It listed at 240 on NSE and BSE, same as its IPO price.

The initial public offering (IPO), valued at 500 crore, was open for subscription from September 9, 2024, to September 11, 2024, with a price set at 228-240 per share.

During the 3 days of bidding the IPO received robust subscription and was bid 17.66 times overall. The issue received bids for 25.75 crore equity shares against 1.45 crore shares on offer. The retail category saw a subscription of 11.26 times, while NII quota was subscribed 23.40 times. The QIB portion also witnessed strong 24.55 times bids.

About the IPO

Kross IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 1.04 crore shares aggregating to 250 crore and offer for sale of 1.04 crore shares aggregating to 250 crore. According to DRHP, Sudhir Rai and Anita Rai are the promoters of the company.

Retail investors were required to purchase a minimum lot size of 62 shares, with the smallest investment starting at 14,880.

The company plans to use the net proceeds for several key purposes, including funding capital expenditures for the purchase of machinery and equipment. Additionally, it intends to repay or prepay a portion or all of its outstanding borrowings from banks and financial institutions. The proceeds will also support the company’s working capital needs and be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

Equirus Capital Private Limited was the book running lead manager of the Kross IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited was the registrar for the issue.

About the Company

Kross Limited, previously known as Kross Manufacturers (India) Private Limited, was founded in 1991 and specializes in manufacturing and supplying trailer axles, suspensions, and high-performance forged and precision-machined safety-critical parts for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles (M&HCV) as well as agricultural equipment. Its product range includes axle shafts, companion flanges, anti-roll bars, suspension linkages, bevel gears, planet carriers, and tractor components like PTO shafts and front axle spindles.

The company serves major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the M&HCV and tractor segments, along with domestic dealers and trailer axle manufacturers. In fiscal year 2024, Kross Limited reported a 45.1 percent rise in net profit, reaching 44.9 crore, with revenue increasing by 27 percent to 620.3 crore. EBITDA surged by 40.4 percent to 80.8 crore, and the margin expanded by 120 basis points to 13 percent compared to the previous year.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 09:59 AM IST
