Muted Q4FY26 earnings are unlikely to impact the broader market in FY27, here's why

India’s corporate earnings outlook for Q4FY26 remains mixed, shaped by a high base from the corresponding quarter last year, tightening financial conditions across bonds and currency markets, softer rural trends, and the lagged effects of geopolitical tensions that escalated in March. While economic momentum in both Q4FY26 and Q1FY27 is expected to remain uneven amid global uncertainties and domestic adjustments, sectoral fundamentals continue to exhibit resilience.

The FMCG sector remains on a gradual recovery path, supported by steady rural demand. After moderation in Q3 due to GST-led inventory and pricing adjustments, growth is expected to improve in Q4FY26. Organised channels such as modern trade, e-commerce, and quick commerce are likely to continue outperforming, while general trade may remain relatively subdued. The sector’s near-term earnings are expected to stay largely insulated from geopolitical disruptions, aided by benign commodity costs and inventory buffers, although Q1FY27 could face risks from higher crude prices, currency depreciation and monsoons.

The auto sector is expected to report strong topline growth, driven by robust volume momentum. However, margins may face mild pressure from elevated aluminium and other base metal prices, along with higher energy costs, particularly for gas-dependent OEMs. If disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz persist beyond April, the impact may become more visible in Q1FY27, which could lead to EBITDA margin compression and potential earnings downgrades for FY27, necessitating gradual price increases. Nevertheless, domestic demand remains structurally strong, supported by sustained SUV demand, premium two-wheeler momentum, rising EV adoption, and supportive GST measures.

Q4FY26 results preview For the banks, Q4FY26 are expected to be mixed. While credit growth remains supportive, contraction in balance sheet quality and slippages may weigh on performance. Elevated credit-to-deposit ratios are likely to increase reliance on higher-cost borrowings, putting pressure on funding costs, although the RBI’s 25 bps rate cut in December 2025 may offer partial relief. Treasury income could remain under pressure due to rising bond yields, while provisioning risks, particularly in unsecured retail and small-ticket loans, remain elevated. RBI’s recent foreign exchange measures may constrain other income in the near term. In Q1FY27, credit growth may moderate further if geopolitical tensions persist, especially impacting corporate lending activity. Rural and MSME portfolios may also see a rise in delinquencies due to state waivers and tighter microfinance regulations.

In the oil & gas space, upstream companies are expected to post modest earnings growth, supported by improved realizations. However, oil marketing companies may face margin compression due to limited pass-through of higher input costs, under-recoveries, and windfall taxes. Gas supply disruptions following force majeure declarations have affected imports, impacting industrial consumers and gas-based power producers, though pipeline transmission operators are expected to remain relatively insulated. City Gas Distributors may receive some support through priority domestic allocations for PNG and CNG, but margins could still remain under pressure due to reliance on expensive spot LNG for industrial demand. Overall, the Q4FY26 earnings impact is likely to remain manageable as the spike in crude prices was largely concentrated in March.

The pharma sector is projected to deliver high single-digit growth. Subdued US revenues, driven by patent expiries and pricing pressures, are likely to be partly offset by steady growth in India and other global markets. Margins may face some pressure from higher shipping costs and elevated petrochemical-linked input prices, although healthy inventory buffers should limit operational disruptions in Q4FY26. Strong domestic demand and ongoing capacity ramp-ups continue to support the sector’s medium-term growth outlook.

The IT sector is likely to begin the earnings season on a subdued note, reflecting weak business momentum and a soft earnings outlook over the next few quarters. However, the sector may also present a compelling investment opportunity, with valuations trading at a meaningful discount to long-term averages. The rapid adoption of AI-led solutions continues to disrupt traditional business models, creating pressure on pricing, execution timelines, and revenue visibility.,

Overall, the easing geopolitical tensions in the middle east will dramatically improve domestic sentiment and support for a gradual reversal trend. While Q4FY26 may begin on a muted note, the earnings season is unlikely to leave a weak impression on the broader market as FY27 earnings downgrade risk reduces. Resilient domestic fundamentals, sector-specific demand drivers, and attractive valuations could continue to support investor confidence.

The author Vinod Nair is the head of research of Geojit Investments Ltd.