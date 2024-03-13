Muthoot Capital Services stock gains 6% on electric 2-wheeler financing expansion
Shares of Muthoot Capital Services, one of India's fastest-growing NBFCs and a publicly traded entity of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, jumped nearly 6% in today's intra-day trade, reaching ₹307 apiece after the company announced a significant partnership.
Shares of Muthoot Capital Services, one of India's fastest-growing NBFCs and a publicly traded entity of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, jumped nearly 6% in today's intra-day trade, reaching ₹307 apiece after the company announced a significant partnership.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started