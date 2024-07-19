Muthoot Fin, Manappuram shares get ‘Buy’ tag from Jefferies as gold prices hit record; sees upto 20% upside

  • Jefferies has initiated coverage on Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance with a ‘Buy’ rating. It has Muthoot Finance share price target of 2,220 apiece and Manappuram Finance share price target of 270 apiece.

Ankit Gohel
Published19 Jul 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Muthoot Fin, Manappuram shares get ‘Buy’ tag from Jefferies as gold prices hit record; sees upto 20% upside
Muthoot Fin, Manappuram shares get ‘Buy’ tag from Jefferies as gold prices hit record; sees upto 20% upside

Gold prices in India have escalated significantly, hitting record levels, which is expected to support further growth for gold NBFCs such as Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance, according to foreign brokerage firm Jefferies.

Jefferies has initiated coverage on Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance with a ‘Buy’ rating. It has Muthoot Finance share price target of 2,220 apiece and Manappuram Finance share price target of 270 apiece. The target prices indicate an upside potential of up to 20%.

According to Jefferies, gold NBFCs offer leverage to higher gold prices and should also gain from stabilizing competition and diversification. This should support stronger loan growth versus past 3 years.

Also Read | Jefferies surprised by India’s resilience; says midcaps face greatest correction risk

Loan growth at gold NBFCs are estimated to improve due to higher gold prices, stabilising competition from banks and temporary ban on IIFL Finance’s gold loan business and diversification into non-gold segments.

Jefferies estimates loans at Muthoot Finance (standalone) and Manappuram Finance (consolidate) should grow at 17-18% CAGR over FY24-FY27.

Gold rates have rallied 15% so far this year, while continued central bank purchases, US fiscal concerns and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty is likely to further support gold prices despite real rate tailwinds getting pushed out. Eventual rebound in ETF demand from western countries can drive more upsides.

With gold loan LTVs (Loan-to-Value) at Manappuram Finance and Muthoot Finance at 54% - 59% at spot prices, Jefferies sees headroom for growth even if prices are range-bound.

Also Read | Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal holds above $2,400 pivot on US Fed rate cut bets

Meanwhile, asset quality risk in gold is low and Return on Equity (RoEs) are superior in gold financing versus most NBFCs. Moreover, despite 22-23% rally in share prices, P/B valuations are at a discount to five-year average P/B, Jefferies noted.

It expects earnings growth of gold financiers to improve.

Muthoot Finance Preferred Pick

Among Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance, Jefferies prefer Muthoot Finance due to better gold price leverage. 

Muthoot is the largest gold NBFC with an Asset Under Management (AUM) 758 billion, a strong franchise and healthy operating metrics. With gold loan mix at 82% of consolidated AUM, it offers better leverage to improving gold financing fundamentals, Jefferies said as it expects a stronger loan CAGR of 17% to drive 19% EPS CAGR and 19%+ ROE over FY24-27.

Manappuram finance being more diversified has growth drivers beyond gold prices due to thrust on diversification, but its leverage to gold prices is lower versus Muthoot. We expect gold loans to grow at 16% in FY25. This should drive 18% CAGR in consolidated loans and 17% EPS CAGR over FY24–27, Jefferies said.

Also Read | Reliance Jio IPO: RIL could list telecom arm by 2025 at $112 bn valuation

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹68,885 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
3.15L

2 of 14Read Full Story
48%

3 of 14Read Full Story
₹6.7 T

4 of 14Read Full Story
$240.5 M

5 of 14Read Full Story
$459 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
$3 B

7 of 14Read Full Story
7%

8 of 14Read Full Story
₹588.25 Cr

9 of 14Read Full Story
₹20,000 Cr

10 of 14Read Full Story
7.93 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹8,943 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
10%

13 of 14Read Full Story
20 Yrs

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 01:44 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMuthoot Fin, Manappuram shares get ‘Buy’ tag from Jefferies as gold prices hit record; sees upto 20% upside

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

158.30
02:38 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.05 (-4.84%)

Bharat Electronics

307.00
02:38 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-6.5 (-2.07%)

Tata Power

416.25
02:38 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-13.75 (-3.2%)

Infosys

1,793.60
02:38 PM | 19 JUL 2024
34.45 (1.96%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

107.06
02:37 PM | 19 JUL 2024
9.63 (9.88%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

619.35
02:37 PM | 19 JUL 2024
33 (5.63%)

One 97 Communications

463.15
02:37 PM | 19 JUL 2024
18.1 (4.07%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,662.50
02:37 PM | 19 JUL 2024
54.55 (3.39%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue