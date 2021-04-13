Muthoot Finance announces interim dividend of 20 per share

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board of directors of Muthoot Finance have approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 20 per equity share. "Shareholders whose names appear as on close of business hours of April 23, 2021 (a) as Beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the Depositories in respect of the shares held in electronic form and (b) as Members in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of shares held in physical form, would be entitled to receive the interim dividend," the company said in a communication to exchanges.

The board of directors of Muthoot Finance have approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 20 per equity share. "Shareholders whose names appear as on close of business hours of April 23, 2021 (a) as Beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the Depositories in respect of the shares held in electronic form and (b) as Members in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of shares held in physical form, would be entitled to receive the interim dividend," the company said in a communication to exchanges.

The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration, the gold loan company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration, the gold loan company said. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

For the quarter ended December 2020, the gold loan financier had reported a 22% jump on a year-on-year basis in standalone profit after tax at ₹991.4 crore while total income grew 20% to ₹2,777 crore.

Muthoot had achieved a growth of 22% in gold loan portfolio during the first nine months of the current year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Non-gold loan portfolio in subsidiaries constituted 10 per cent of consolidated loan portfolio.

Muthoot Finance claims to be the largest gold loan NBFC in India. It has a branch network of 4500 plus branches and serves about 2,00,000 plus retail customers every day for gold loans and other products. Its loan assets stood at Rs. 41,611 crores as at March 31, 2020 and had a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 26.38% as on December 31, 2020.

Rating agency ICRA last month had upgraded ratings on the long-term debt facilities of Muthoot Finance from ‘[ICRA]AA(Stable)’ to ‘[ICRA]AA+(Stable)’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICRA expects the consolidated earnings performance to remain healthy as gold loans would account for about 85-90% of the overall lending portfolio.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}