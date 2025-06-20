Subscribe

Muthoot Finance, BEL to MCX: 19 Nifty 500 stocks hit 1-year highs this week amid geopolitical uncertainty

Ongoing geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices kept the Indian stock market range-bound. Despite this, 19 Nifty 500 stocks reached 52-week highs, notably in the NBFC sector following RBI's rate cuts, though overall market sentiment remains cautious.

A Ksheerasagar
Published20 Jun 2025, 09:44 AM IST
Advertisement
Muthoot Finance, BEL to MCX: 19 Nifty 500 stocks hit fresh 1-year highs this week. Do you own any?
Muthoot Finance, BEL to MCX: 19 Nifty 500 stocks hit fresh 1-year highs this week. Do you own any?(Pixabay)

Stock market today: The Indian stock market remained range-bound this week as tensions in West Asia continued to keep investor sentiment fragile toward risky assets. The conflict between Iran and Israel, which showed no signs of de-escalation as it entered its eighth day, has pushed crude oil prices higher and dampened sentiment in India.

Advertisement

Crude prices jumped nearly 3% on Thursday after Israel reportedly bombed nuclear targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory missile and drone strikes by Iran, including an attack on an Israeli hospital overnight. With prices staying elevated, crude is set to end the week with healthy gains, marking its third straight weekly advance.

Also Read | Crude beyond current levels to impact India's GDP estimates, says Icra

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the White House as President Donald Trump weighs launching direct military strikes on Iran, with a decision expected within two weeks. In response, Russia has warned the United States against taking military action, adding to the geopolitical uncertainty.

While the heightening geopolitical tensions keep the markets wary, the lack of domestic triggers has also failed to provide fresh momentum for the bulls. Meanwhile, rich valuations in the mid- and small-cap segments have raised caution among investors, resulting in sharp corrections over the past few sessions."

Advertisement
Also Read | Trump to decide on US role in Iran-Israel conflict within 2 weeks, says WH

Foreign portfolio inflows have also been unsupportive, fluctuating throughout the week. While domestic institutional investors have offered some support, it hasn't been enough to lift the markets decisively higher.

Muthoot Finance, Manappuram Finance, and Bharat Electronics scale new 1-year peaks

Amid ongoing market volatility, 19 stocks from the Nifty 500 index managed to touch fresh 52-week highs this week. Notably, most of these names came from the mid- and small-cap segments, outperforming the broader market.

Also Read | NBFCs shifting funding strategy, tapping public deposits and bond markets for capital: Report

NBFC stocks have led the rally, boosted by the RBI's surprise 50 basis point cut in the repo rate and a 100-basis point reduction in the CRR. This has improved investor sentiment, with expectations that enhanced system liquidity will drive a sharp uptick in vehicle loans. Additionally, the hike in loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for gold loans has fueled a rally in gold-focused NBFCs.

Advertisement
Scrip Name52-week high price
Muthoot Finance 2,669.90
Authum Investment 2,591.80
Au Small Finance Bank 808
Aditya Birla Capital 259.42
Max Financial Services 1,606.10
Navin Fluorine International 4,795.50
Multi Commodity Exchange 8,029.50
Redington 309.95
Bharat Electronics 407.50
Solar Industries 17,300
Lloyds Metals & Energy 1,545.50
Max Healthcare 1,256.20
Intellect Design Arena 1,255
Karur Vysya Bank  253.50
Narayana Hrudayalaya 1,957
Laurus Labs 683
JK Cement 6145
The Ramco Cements 1,082.50
Manappuram Finance 284.90
Source: Trendlyne

Select defence and pharma stocks have also continued their upward momentum. In the previous trading session, NBFC stocks like Muthoot Finance, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Aditya Birla Capital, and Max Financial Services hit their respective 52-week highs.

Also Read | Muthoot Finance share price hits record high as rally extends to 7th straight da

Other stocks that touched their one-year peaks this week include Navin Fluorine, MCX, Redington, defense majors like Bharat Electronics and Solar Industries, as well as Lloyds Metals & Energy, Max Healthcare, Karur Vysya Bank, Intellect Design Arena, Laurus Labs, JK Cement, The Ramco Cements, and Manappuram Finance.

A market reversal is likely only if tensions in the Middle East ease, says expert

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said, “Nifty, which has been trading within the 24500-25000 range for about a month now, is likely to remain within this range in the near term. The upper side of the range will be broken only on news of de-escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict or an abrupt end to the war.”

Advertisement

There is uncertainty on this. The lower side of the range is unlikely to break since big buying, particularly by domestic institutions, will emerge on dips. If the war lingers and crude rises beyond $85, the lower band of the range will be broken.

Also Read | Aswath Damodaran raises red flags on alternative investments. Here's why

"A distinct feature of the market trend visible in yesterday’s trade was the weakness in the broader market. While Nifty remained almost flat, SMIDs cracked, with the small-cap index correcting sharply by 2%. This trend of weakness in the broader market is likely to continue since they are excessively valued, and the ongoing risk-off can lead to further selling in this segment. Money may move from the overvalued SMIDs to the fairly valued, safe large caps in financials, industrials, autos, and real estate," he further added.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMuthoot Finance, BEL to MCX: 19 Nifty 500 stocks hit 1-year highs this week amid geopolitical uncertainty
Read Next Story