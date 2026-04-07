Muthoot Finance board to meet on this date to consider the interim dividend for FY26

Gold loan NBFC Muthoot Finance said its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Friday, April 10, to consider a proposal for the declaration of an interim dividend for FY2025–26, the company said in its regulatory filing today.
Further, the company informed investors that the record date for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, has been fixed as Monday, April 13, 2026.
The gold financing company follows the practice of distributing a part of its annual profits, providing investors an opportunity to benefit from dividend income along with capital appreciation.
According to Trendlyne data, Muthoot Finance has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹26 per share in the last 12 months and has announced a total of 18 dividends since 2012. The company last declared a ₹26 interim dividend in April 2025. At the current share price of ₹3,241 apiece, Muthoot Finance’s dividend yield stands at 0.80%.
In terms of financial performance, the company reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,656 crore for the December-ended quarter, marking a 95% increase compared with ₹1,363 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹4,467 crore during the reporting quarter, up from ₹2,721 crore in the December 2024 quarter, registering a 64% growth. The NBFC’s consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) grew 48% year-on-year to ₹1,64,720 crore in 9M FY26, compared with ₹1,11,308 crore in 9M FY25.
During 9M FY26, loan AUM increased by ₹38,905 crore, registering a growth of 36%, while gold loan AUM rose by ₹36,702 crore, also reflecting a 36% increase. In Q3 FY26, gold loan AUM increased by ₹14,740 crore, registering a growth of 12%, as per the company’s earnings report.
The company, which experienced an uninterrupted rally from March 2023 to January 2026, has lost momentum in recent months as a combination of factors—such as a decline in gold prices, weakening demand for risk assets amid rising tensions in the Middle East, and profit booking—dragged the stock lower over the last two months.
It closed March 6% lower, following a 12.43% decline in February, which also turned its year-to-date returns negative at 14%. This performance marks a sharp contrast to the 78.44% rally in 2025, which was also its biggest annual gain in over a decade.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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