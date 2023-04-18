Muthoot Finance, Dhampur Sugar Mills stocks in focus as shares trade ex-dividend today1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 11:47 AM IST
- Shares of Muthoot Finance were trading 0.52 per cent higher on the NSE, while Dhampur Sugar Mills stock was trading 1.95 per cent lower
Two stocks – one of the country's largest standalone gold finance company Muthoot Finance and sugar producer Dhampur Sugar Mills – will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday. Shares of Muthoot Finance were trading 0.52 per cent higher at ₹1,054.30 apiece on NSE, while Dhampur Sugar Mills stock was trading 1.95 per cent lower at ₹244.05 per share on the stock exchange.
