Two stocks – one of the country's largest standalone gold finance company Muthoot Finance and sugar producer Dhampur Sugar Mills – will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday. Shares of Muthoot Finance were trading 0.52 per cent higher at ₹1,054.30 apiece on NSE, while Dhampur Sugar Mills stock was trading 1.95 per cent lower at ₹244.05 per share on the stock exchange.

Muthoot Finance had earlier announced an interim dividend of ₹22 per share fos fiscal 2022-23. The dividend is 220 per cent of the face value of shares of the company. Ex-date and record date for the same is today. The NBFC had fixed 18 April as the record date to determine which shareholders will be entitled to receive the interim dividend.

Muthoot Finance has declared 16 dividends since 16 August, 2012, according to Trendlyne data.

In the past 12 months, Muthoot Finance has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹42 per share. At the current share price of ₹1049.75, this results in a dividend yield of 4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the sugar producer had announced an interim dividend of ₹5 per share and a special dividend of Re 1. Ex-date for the same is Tuesday. The company would pay the dividend to eligible shareholders on 3 May.

Dhampur Sugar Mills has declared 16 dividends since 27 February, 2006. In the past 12 months, Dhampur Sugar Mills has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹6 per share.

At the current share price of ₹243.35, this results in a dividend yield of 2.47 per cent.

Shares of a firm usually trade ex-dividend on the day of record date or a day before. When a company trades ex-dividend on a particular date, its stock does not carry the value of the next dividend payment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Meghna Sen Business journalist tracking markets, companies, economy and crypto for Livemint. She has 6 years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghnasen08@gmail.com Read more from this author