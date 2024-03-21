Muthoot Finance, Manappuram shares rally on spike in gold prices
Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance have also been beneficiaries of stable yields and growth in Assets Under Management (AUM). This is expected to receive further boost from the upward trajectory of gold prices and weaker growth in the unsecured loan segment, analysts said.
Muthoot Finance share price jumped nearly 5%, while Manappuram Finance shares gained over 3% on Thursday after gold prices hit a record high following the US Federal Reserve monetary policy outcome.
