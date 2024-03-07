Muthoot Finance, Manappuram valuations turn attractive; rising gold prices add to tailwinds, says ICICI Securities
Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance maintained their FY24 guidance for gold AUM growth of 15% and 10% and the recent ascent in gold prices further acts as a tailwind.
Gold loan companies Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance have seen a steady improvement in business with stable yields and growth in Assets Under Management (AUM). This positive trend is expected to receive further boost from the upward trajectory of gold prices and a weaker growth in the unsecured loan segment, analysts said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started