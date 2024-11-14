Muthoot Finance Q2 Results: Profit rises 20.6% to ₹1,321 crore, revenue up 37%

Muthoot Finance reported a consolidated net profit of 1321 crore for Q1FY25, a 20.6% increase from 1095 crore last year. Total revenue rose almost 37% to 4929 crore. The stock closed 1.5% higher at 1,800 on November 14.

Pranati Deva
Published14 Nov 2024, 04:13 PM IST
Gold Financier Muthoot finance announced its results for the quarter ending September 2024 on Thursday, November 14.

The Company's consolidated net profit came in at 1321 crore in Q1FY25, up 20.6 percent as against 1095 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, it total revenue from operations increased almost 37 percent to 4929 crore versus 3606 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) rose 35.5 percent to 2,518.1 crore from 1,858.4 crore year-over-year.

For the first half of the financial year 2024-35 (H1FY25), the company's net profit climbed 17.6 percent to 2,517 crore from 2,140 crore in H1FY24. Whereas, its revenue from operations rose 33 percent to 9,402.6 crore as compared to 7,077.8 crore from the same period last year.

Muthoot Finance's board has approved an additional equity infusion of 500 crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary, Muthoot Money Ltd.

The NBFC stock ended 1.5 percent higher at 1,800 on Thursday, November 14.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 04:13 PM IST
