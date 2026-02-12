Muthoot Finance Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 95% YoY to ₹2,656 crore; NII rises 64%

Gold loan NBFC Muthoot Finance announced its financial performance today, February 12, post market hours, reporting a standalone net profit of ₹2,656 crore — a 95% increase compared with ₹1,363 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On sequential basis, too, the net profit has improved by 10%.

Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹4,467 crore during the reporting quarter, up from ₹2,721 crore in the December 2024 quarter, marking a 64% surge. The NBFC’s consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) grew 48% year-on-year to ₹1,64,720 crore in 9M FY26, compared with ₹1,11,308 crore in 9M FY25.

During 9M FY26, Loan AUM increased by Rs. 38,905 crores, registering a growth of 36% and Gold Loan AUM increased by Rs. 36,702 crores, registering a growth of 36%.

During Q3 FY26, Gold Loan AUM increased by Rs. 14,740 crores, registering a growth of 12%, as per the company's earnings' report.

Mr. George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance, said, "We are delighted to report another quarter of strong, consistent growth, building on our established performance trajectory. Our Standalone Loan AUM achieved a historic YoY growth of ₹50,065 crores, primarily fueled by a robust 50% YoY growth in our core gold loan portfolio."

"Over the nine-month period (9M), standalone gold loans increased by ₹36,702 crores, setting a new record of ₹1,39,658 crores. This performance aligns with the accelerated demand for gold loans, especially evident during the festive season," he further added.

Muthoot Finance share price trend Muthoot Finance’s share price has maintained a strong upward trend in recent months, supported by the sharp rally in gold prices. The stock has closed in the green for the last five consecutive months, with November marking the biggest monthly gain of 17%, followed by a 16% rise in September.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock delivered a 78.5% return in 2025, extending its winning streak to a third consecutive year. Looking at its long-term performance, the stock has gained 300% over the past three years and 220% over the last five-year period.

