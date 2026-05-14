Muthoot Finance Q4 Results: Profit surges 135% YoY to ₹3,397 crore; revenue jumps 65%

Muthoot Finance Q4 Results: Muthoot Finance on Thursday, 14 May, said that its fourth quarter net profit for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 more than doubled, underscoring strong growth in gold loans as soaring gold prices boosted collateral values and borrowing capacity.
Muthoot Finance's profit for Q4FY26 came in at ₹3,397 crore, up 135% year-on-year (YoY), compared with ₹1,444 crore posted in the same period a year ago.
The revenue also jumped sharply by 65% YoY to ₹9.288.7 crore from ₹5,621.7 crore in the same period a year ago.
On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 90.5% to ₹7,760 crore in the quarter under review from ₹4,072.5 crore in the year-ago period.
For the full financial year, the company posted the highest-ever consolidated profit after tax of ₹10,607 crores as against ₹5,352 crores last year, registering an increase of 98% YoY. Meanwhile, the growth in loan AUM was also at a record peak of ₹59,736 crore, up 49% YoY.
This pushed the loan AUM to ₹1,81,916 crore, also a new peak, as on 31 March 2026, according to the company's filing.
During the quarter, Muthoot Finance added 177 new branches on a group level.
George Jacob Muthoot, Chairman at Muthoot Finance, said, “We are glad to announce another year of remarkable growth and significant milestone achievement for the company. With a strong focus on Muthoot Finance’s vision to emerge as a diversified financial services group, FY27 is expected to be another year of disciplined growth and transformation. The new gold loan guidelines are a positive step for the industry and are expected to accelerate the formalisation of the gold loan sector by strengthening transparency, governance, and customer confidence in organised players."
Alongside maintaining our leadership in gold loans, we continue to make steady progress across affordable housing finance, microfinance, personal loans, and small business lending, while also accelerating digital initiatives across the organisation, he said. "Despite ongoing geopolitical shifts and global uncertainties, we remain optimistic about India’s long-term structural growth story and is committed to creating sustainable value for all stakeholders," Muthoot added.
Ahead of the earnings, shares of Muthoot Finance closed 0.70% higher at ₹3,531 per share. The stock has surged 55% in a year and 232.50% in three years.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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