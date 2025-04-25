Muthoot Finance, Sanofi India to trade ex-dividend today; Ami Organics to trade ex-split today

Dividend Stocks: Muthoot Finance, Sanofi India share prices will remain in focus on Friday as will trade ex-dividend today. In addition Ami Organics shares will also remain in focus as will trade ex-split today. The record date for dividend and stock split of these companies had been fixed on Friday 25 April 2025 to identify the list of eligible shareholders to benefit

Record date implies that the investors who wanted to benefit and receive dividend payout of Stocks after split needed to buy shares of these companies as Muthoot Finance, Sanofi India, Ami Organics a day prior to the record date for their names to appear in the list of eligible share holders to receive the dividend or stocks after split, as per the T+1 Settlement procedure

Dividend detail - Sanofi India , Muthoot Finance Sanofi India- The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 27th February 2025, had recommended a final dividend of ₹ 117/- per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each for the Financial Year ended 31st December 2024, which was subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing 69th Annual General Meeting.

In the above context, Sanofi India also had announced that the payment of the Final Dividend will be made to those members whose names are on the Company’s Register of Members on Friday, 25th April 2025 which stands as the Record Date for identifying the Beneficial Owners

Muthoot Finance- The Board Meeting held on April 21, 2025, had Considered and approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 26 (Rupees Twenty Six) per equity share (260%) for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Muthoot finance already had announced Friday 25 April 2025 to be the record date for identifying eligible shareholders to receive dividend

Stock Split Details- Ami Organics Ami Organics had fixed Friday, April 25, 2025 as the “Record Date” for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of for split/ sub-division of existing equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, will be sub-divided into 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid up