Muthoot Finance sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results, raising of funds via NCDs

Gold financier Muthoot Finance on Friday, November 7, announced the board meeting date for the consideration of the financial results and the fundraising plan via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Saloni Goel
Published7 Nov 2025, 11:44 AM IST
Gold financier Muthoot Finance on Friday, November 7, announced the board meeting date for the consideration of the financial results and the fundraising plan via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

According to the exchange filing, Muthoot Finance board will meet next week on Thursday, November 13 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.

Additionally, the board will consider a fundraising proposal via issuance of redeemable NCDs, Muthoot Finance announced today.

More to come...

 
 
