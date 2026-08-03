Muthoot Finance share price crashes over 11% after Q1 results 2026. Do you own?

Muthoot Finance share price tumbled more than 11% on Monday, 3 August, despite the company reporting robust Q1 FY27 earnings. The gold loan-focused NBFC posted a 43% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,825 crore for the June quarter, compared with ₹1,974 crore in the year-ago period.

According to the company's regulatory filing, total income increased to ₹8,695 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹6,485 crore a year earlier. Total expenses also rose to ₹4,898 crore, compared with ₹3,812 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's loan assets under management (AUM) grew 43% year-on-year to ₹1.92 lakh crore, up from ₹1.34 lakh crore in the same period last year.

The board also approved the appointment of Alexander George as Managing Director, effective 1 October 2026.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, the management reiterated its positive outlook, stating that loan yields are expected to stabilise at 18-18.5%, while net interest margin (NIM) guidance has been maintained at 10.5-11%. It also indicated that the FY27 AUM growth guidance of 15% could be revised upward after the second quarter if business momentum remains strong.

Nuvama Institutional Equities maintained its 'Hold' rating on Muthoot Finance, with a revised target price of ₹3,300 (from ₹3,325), citing a softer-than-expected June quarter.

The brokerage noted that standalone AUM growth moderated to 43% year-on-year and 6% quarter-on-quarter (consolidated AUM grew 43% YoY and 5% QoQ), reflecting the impact of declining gold prices. It added that the net interest margin (NIM) fell 297 basis points sequentially to 10.4%, resulting in a 17% miss in profit after tax, while Stage-3 assets improved 11 basis points QoQ to 2.5%.

Nuvama cautioned that increasing competition, regulatory changes, and falling gold prices could weigh on growth and profitability. It expects standalone return on assets (RoA) to normalise to 4.8%-5.3% from the recent peak of 6.7%, driven by slower growth and margin moderation.

Muthoot Finance share price today Muthoot Finance share price today opened at ₹2,852 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,950.60 per share, and an intraday low of ₹2,767 per share.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Muthoot Finance witnessed a sharp sell-off after its June quarter earnings, hitting an intraday low of ₹2,671 before strong buying interest at lower levels triggered a sharp recovery.

He noted that the stock managed to reclaim its 100-week exponential moving average (EMA) during the rebound. However, Shah said the post-results gap-down has weakened the overall technical setup, with the stock now trading below its key short- and medium-term moving averages. He added that the ADX indicator shows DI- crossing above DI+, indicating a bearish bias, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped below the 40 mark, reflecting weakening momentum.

According to Shah, the ₹2,930-2,950 zone is likely to act as the immediate resistance, while ₹2,820-2,800 remains a crucial support band. A sustained move above ₹2,950 could pave the way for an extended pullback in the coming sessions.

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