Muthoot Finance share price jumps 10% after posting strong Q1 results. Do you own?

Muthoot Finance share price rallied over 10 per cent upper circuit to ₹2,776 apiece in early morning session on Thursday after the company posted strong financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025, beating market estimates.

Muthoot Finance shares have largely remained positive in both short-term and long-term. The NBFC stock delivered significant returns by surging over 23 per cent in six months and 53 per cent in one year.

The NBFC stock has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by surging over 128.40 per cent in five years.

Muthoot Finance Q1 results 2025 The company announced its Q1FY26 results, reporting a 65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,974 crore, compared to ₹1,196 crore in the same quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, PAT rose 37 per cent from ₹1,444 crore in Q4FY25.

Muthoot Finance achieved its highest-ever consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) of ₹1,33,938 crore as of June 30, 2025, reflecting a 37 per cent YoY increase of ₹35,891 crore over the ₹98,048 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Quarter-on-quarter, consolidated loan AUM grew by 10 per cent, adding ₹11,757 crore. On a standalone basis, loan AUM reached ₹1,20,031 crore, up 42 per cent YoY, or ₹35,707 crore, while standalone PAT hit a record ₹2,046 crore, marking a 90 per cent jump from the previous year.

“As the Indian economy advances, demand for quick, reliable, and affordable credit is rising – and gold loans remain a critical enabler in this space. We are also accelerating our digital transformation journey to ensure faster, more seamless credit access for millions of customers across the country. Strategic investments in technology and innovation are enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience. With this momentum, we are confident of sustaining strong growth in the quarters ahead,” said George Jacob Muthoot, Chairman of Muthoot Finance, while commenting on the company’s Q1 performance.