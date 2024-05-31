Muthoot Finance share price jumps 4% after strong Q4 results; should you buy the gold loan financier’s stock?
Muthoot Finance reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,056 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 17% from ₹903 crore in the year-ago period, led by strong demand for loans amid rising gold prices.
Muthoot Finance share price rallied over 4% on Friday after the gold loan provider reported strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2024. Muthoot Finance shares spiked as much as 4.3% to ₹1,745.20 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started