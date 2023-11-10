Muthoot Finance share price plunges over 7% after Q2 results miss estimates; should you buy?
Muthoot Finance reported a smaller-than-expected rise in its second-quarter net profit, hurt by high finance costs. The company’s net profit in Q2FY24 rose 14.3% to ₹991 crore from ₹867 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Muthoot Finance share price declined more than 7% in early trade on Friday after the company’s September quarter results missed analysts’ estimates. Muthoot Finance shares fell as much as 7.31% to ₹1,217.05 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started