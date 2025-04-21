Muthoot Finance share price rises 4%: Approves interim dividend of ₹26 per share

Stock Market Today: Muthoot Finance share price gained more than 4% during the intraday trades on Monday. The company approved interim dividend of ₹26 per share, It also recommended, for approval, an increase in the borrowing powers of the Board of Directors for an amount up to Rs. 2 Lakh Crores.

Muthoot Finance Interim Dividend Details Muthoot Finance announcing the outcome of its Board meeting held on Monday, 21 April 2025 announced approval of the interim dividend . As per the release, the Directors has considered and approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 26 (Rupees Twenty Six) per equity share of face value of ₹10 each (260%) for the Financial Year 2024-25.

The Muthoot Finance also announced that shareholders whose names appear as on close of business hours of April 25, 2025 as Beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the Depositories in respect of the shares held.

In other words the record date for identifying share holders to receive dividend stands as 25 April 2025. The share holders who had bought shares of Muthoot Finance a day prior to the record date will see their names appear in the list of eligible share holders to receive dividend.

The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration of the dividend , highlighted Muthoot Finance.

Muthoot Finance- Other key outcomes of the board Meeting The Board of Muthoot Finance also recommended, for approval of the shareholders, the appointment of George Joseph as an Independent Director of the Company;

Further the Board also recommended, for approval of the shareholders, an increase in the borrowing powers of the Board of Directors under Section 180 (1) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013 for an amount upto Rs. 2 Lakh Crores