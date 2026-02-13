Muthoot Finance share price slumps 10% after Q3 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Muthoot Finance share price dropped 10% during intraday trade on Friday, February 13, following the Q3 results, despite brokerages maintaining a positive outlook due to the earnings surpassing expectations and operating leverage.

The gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC), announced on Thursday (February 12) a staggering 94.9% rise in its net profit for the third quarter compared to the previous year.

The firm recorded a net profit of ₹2,656 crore in Q3, up from ₹1,363 crore in the same quarter last year. The net interest income (NII) surged by 64% year-on-year, reaching ₹4,467 crore, compared to ₹2,721 crore from the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year. As of December 31, 2025, the company reported consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) of ₹1,64,720 crore, reflecting a 48% increase from ₹1,11,308 crore reported in 9M FY25.

In the first nine months of FY26, the consolidated loan Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by ₹42,539 crore, marking a 35% growth, while the latest quarter experienced a rise of ₹17,046 crore, which is a 12% increase.

The company announced a consolidated profit after tax of ₹7,209 crore for the first nine months of FY26, up from ₹3,908 crore in the previous year, reflecting an 84% year-on-year growth.

As of December 31, 2025, the standalone loan AUM reached ₹1,47,552 crore, a 51% increase compared to ₹97,487 crore in the same period last year, FY25.

Should you buy, sell or hold? Jefferies has maintained a "Buy" rating with a target price of ₹4,750, according to reports.

The global brokerage indicated that the third-quarter profit after tax (PAT) increased by 98% year-on-year to ₹27 billion, surpassing its estimate of ₹23 billion, driven by write-backs in interest income. Standalone assets under management (AUM) grew by 51% year-on-year but fell short of expectations due to decreased loan-to-value (LTV) ratios and a quarter-on-quarter decline in gold tonnage.

According to reports, Jefferies noted that robust gold prices, a cushioning effect from LTV, and the relaxation of branch expansion regulations should foster strong growth in AUM. The firm anticipates stable net interest margins (NIMs), reduced operating expenses-to-AUM, and lower credit costs will lead to a 17% compound annual growth rate in earnings per share over the estimates for FY26–28, alongside a return on equity exceeding 25%.

CLSA maintained an "Outperform" rating and set a target price of ₹4,600, citing strong overall earnings, according to reports.

The brokerage indicated that net interest income (NII), pre-provision operating profit (PPOP), and PAT exceeded its projections by 6%–8%. Loan growth was reported at 11% quarter-on-quarter and 51% year-on-year, roughly 2 percentage points above its estimate, as per reports.

CLSA mentioned that calculated loan yields increased sequentially despite a high comparison base, driven by ongoing interest recoveries, which also contributed to the earnings surprise. Consequently, the top line saw a 13% growth quarter-on-quarter, according reports.

As per reports, the global brokerage house observed that the company's business model has built-in operational leverage due to significant fixed costs. Total operating expenses, adjusted for a one-off labor code impact of ₹480 million, remained flat sequentially.

Domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities indicated that Muthoot demonstrated a significant improvement in AUM growth, NIM, and credit costs once again. The strong AUM growth of 12% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 50% year-over-year (YoY), coupled with an 11 basis points QoQ rise in NIM and a 67 basis points decrease in the GS3 ratio, are notable positives.

According to Nuvama, the contribution from NPL/ARC/auction recoveries to net interest income (NII) was higher at ₹6.2 bln, compared to ₹3 bln QoQ. Core NII increased by 4% QoQ, while total NII rose by 12% QoQ. The contribution of subsidiaries to gold loans is on the rise.

“Given strong and better-than-peers earnings and Muthoot’s ability to shield loan yields from rising competition, we maintain ‘BUY’. We are revising target price to ₹4,700/4.2x BV FY26E from ₹4,000,” said Nuvama.

Muthoot Finance share price today Muthoot Finance share price today opened at ₹3,927 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹4,000, and an intraday low of ₹3,576.60.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Muthoot Finance share price witnessed a sharp gap-down opening below yesterday’s low, forming a bearish kicking pattern.

“Post the opening, prices extended the sell-off, breaching key support levels and moving averages. The prevailing weakness is likely to persist, with downside potential towards 3,400. On the upside, any bounce towards 3,800 is expected to face strong resistance,” said Bhosale.

