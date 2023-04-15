Muthoot Finance to turn ex-dividend next week worth 220%: Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 06:27 PM IST
- Muthoot Finance is a large-cap firm with a market valuation of ₹41,483 Cr that operates as a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC) in the financial services industry.
Muthoot Finance is a large-cap firm with a market valuation of ₹41,483 Cr that operates as a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC) in the financial services industry. Considering its loan portfolio, the firm is India's largest gold finance institution.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×