Muthoot Finance to turn ex-dividend next week worth 220%: Should you buy?

“The Board of Directors of Muthoot Finance Limited at their meeting held today at the registered office of the Company has considered and approved payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 22 (Rupees Twenty-Two) per equity share (220%). Shareholders whose names appear as on close of business hours of April 18, 2023 (a) as Beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the Depositories in respect of the shares held in electronic form and (b) as Members in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of shares held in physical form, would be entitled to receive the interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration," said Muthoot Finance in a stock exchange filing.