Muthoot FinCorp announces ₹4,000 crore IPO, stock split and fundraising plans. Details here

Muthoot FinCorp on May 16 announced that its board has cleared a proposal to raise up to ₹4,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares, subject to shareholders’ approval, along with stock split and fundraising plans via NCDs.

Muthoot FinCorp IPO, stock split and NCDs issuance details The proposed ₹4,000 crore IPO will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The company stated that the offering will be subject to prevailing market conditions, regulatory approvals, and other necessary clearances.

The board also approved a stock split, subdividing each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹10 into five equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each, along with the required amendments to the memorandum of association.

Additionally, the company cleared a proposal to raise up to ₹4,000 crore through the public issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) during the period from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

Further, the board approved plans to mobilise up to ₹4,000 crore via private placement of non-convertible debentures, perpetual debt instruments, and subordinated debt, subject to shareholder approval. The Stock Allotment Committee has been empowered to exercise authority regarding the issuance and allotment of securities as required.

Muthoot Fincorp also sanctioned fundraising through commercial papers, with a total issuance limit of ₹30,000 crore and a maximum outstanding limit of ₹10,000 crore at any given time.

Muthoot FinCorp Q4 results 2026 Muthoot FinCorp's standalone business posted a robust performance, with assets under management (AUM) reaching ₹56,185.10 crore, profit after tax (PAT) at ₹1,640.21 crore, and revenue at ₹8,364.28 crore as of March 2026.

During Q4 FY26, the company maintained strong growth momentum, reporting consolidated PAT of ₹664.03 crore and revenue of ₹3,355.97 crore. On a year-on-year basis, revenue grew 32%, while PAT surged 204%.

The standalone entity also reported healthy asset quality and profitability metrics, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.03%, net non-performing assets (NNPA) at 0.57%, and return on assets (ROA) improving to 4.16%, up 121 basis points.

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“As we continue to grow, our focus remains on building a strong and future ready institution that balances scale with responsibility, innovation with trust, and growth with long term value creation. We remain committed to strengthening customer relationships, embracing technology thoughtfully, and expanding access to simple and reliable financial solutions across the country. I express my sincere gratitude to our customers, partners, lenders, regulators, and every Muthootian for their continued confidence, trust, and support in our journey,” said Thomas John, Chairman & Managing Director at Muthoor FinCorp.