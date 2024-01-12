Muthoot FinCorp to raise ₹300 crore through public issue of secure NCDs
The third tranche issuance amounts to ₹75 crore with a green shoe option of ₹225 crore aggregating up to ₹300 crore.
Muthoot FinCorp Limited, on Friday, announced XVI Tranche III series of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise an amount aggregating up to ₹300 crores, which is within the shelf limit of ₹1,100 crore.
