Muthoot, Manappuram Finance fall over 8% on RBI's advisory on cash disbursal; here's what it means for gold financiers
Shares of Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance fell after RBI advisory on cash disbursement limits for NBFCs. While NBFCs focusing on small-ticket loans may face challenges, those with digital disbursements are expected to fare better.
Shares of gold financing companies - Muthoot Finance, and Manappuram Finance - were trading under pressure on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sent the companies an advisory concerning cash disbursal of loans.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started