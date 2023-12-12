Muthoot Microfin IPO to open on December 18 — Here’s all you need to know about ₹960 crore issue
The IPO comprises a fresh release of shares valued at ₹760 crore by the microfinance institution, coupled with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹200 crore worth of shares by existing shareholders.
Muthoot Microfin, backed by UK-based private equity investor Greater Pacific Capital, has officially set December 18 as the commencement date for its ₹960-crore initial public offering (IPO). Interested investors have until December 20 to subscribe to the public issue. The details regarding the price band will be disclosed in the coming days.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started