Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Muthoottu Mini Financiers launches NCD issue to raise 150 crore. Check key details

Muthoottu Mini Financiers launches NCD issue to raise ₹150 crore. Check key details

Shivangini

  • Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited is raising up to 150 crore through a public issue of secured non-convertible debentures. The NCDs, priced at 1,000 each, are open for subscription from October 30 to November 13, 2024.

Muthoottu Mini Financiers NCDs offer annualized interest rates between 8.84% and 10.5%, depending on the tenure and category.

NCDs in 2024: Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited is raising up to 150 crore through a public issue of secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs). With a base size of 100 crore, the issue allows for an additional 50 crore through oversubscription.

The NCDs, with a face value of 1,000 each, are open for subscription from October 30, 2024, until November 13, 2024. The company has the option to close the issue early, pending approvals that are in line with SEBI regulations. Once issued, the NCDs are set to be listed on the BSE.

Interest rates & tenures

The NCDs offer annualised interest rates between 8.84% and 10.5%, depending on the tenure and category. Tenure options include 450 days, 26 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 66 months. Funds raised will go toward onward lending, financing, repayment of borrowings, and general corporate needs.

Credit rating

CARE Ratings has assigned the NCDs a rating of "CARE A- Stable," signalling a stable outlook with low credit risk.

Company profile & financial performance

Headquartered in Kochi, Kerala, Muthoottu Mini Financiers primarily provides gold loans, along with other financial services such as insurance, money transfer, depository participant, and microfinance services, primarily targeting rural and semi-urban customers. The company operates across 920 branches in 10 states, including Delhi and Puducherry, serving over 562,000 customers.

In FY24, Muthoottu Mini reported assets under management (AUM) of 3,523 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of 77.83 crore. The gold loan segment remains the backbone of its portfolio, comprising 91.47% of total loans, amounting to 3,222 crore as of March 31, 2024.

Over the past three fiscal years, Muthoottu Mini has recorded significant growth in AUM and PAT. AUM rose by 41% from 2,498 crore in FY22 to 3,523 crore in FY24, while PAT surged by 68% from 46.29 crore to 77.83 crore. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 23.86% as of March 2024, well above regulatory requirements.

The company’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) have stayed low, with FY24 figures at 0.88%, indicating a stable risk profile in its loan portfolio.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.