Mutibagger stock rallies 2400% in 3 years, Board approves 1:3 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 07:13 PM IST
- Having a market valuation of ₹143.49 Cr, Sarthak Industries Ltd. is a small-cap firm.
Having a market valuation of ₹143.49 Cr, Sarthak Industries Ltd. is a small-cap firm. At its facilities in the Industrial Area of Pithampur, District of Dhar (M.P.), the company manufactures LPG cylinders and supplies to oil companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and other private entities. Currently, the company has a manufacturing capacity of 7 lacs cylinders per annum. The company has declared bonus shares in 1:3 ratio.